SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Broadway Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Long Drive, 12:05 p.m.
• Person stuck in elevator, 200 block Smith Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:16 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Upper Road and Cessna Road, 7:27 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suicidal subject, Sugarland Drive, 2:57 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:05 a.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 7:11 a.m.
• Records only, North Jefferson Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Found property, Absaraka Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 11:19 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:48 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Terra Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Dow Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• Battery, Long Drive, 2:53 p.m.
• Found property, Parker Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Warrant service, Country Estates Drive, 3:12 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 5:14 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Val Vista Street, 8:46 p.m.
• Fire alarm, Whitney Way, 9:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Agency assist, Fourth Avenue, Ranchester, 7:28 a.m.
• Welfare check, Desiree Drive, Banner, 12:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 3:56 p.m.
• Harassment, East First Street, Big Horn, 4:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Alyssa Frechea, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Miguel Sosa, 40, Sheridan, public intoxication, contempt of court or bench warrant, municipal and circuit courts, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2