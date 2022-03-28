SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Hill Pond Drive, 8:24 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 Sugarview Drive, 11:07 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block North Main Street, 8:52 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1200 block North Timberline Drive, 7:57 a.m.
Sunday
• Smoldering wood chip pile, 100 block Decker Road, 8 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Burning log, Big Goose Road, 12:17 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 12:03 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Fifth Street, 2:59 a.m.
• Medical, Hill Pond Drive, 8:24 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Public intoxication, East Woodland Park, 9:32 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 10:19 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 10:37 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Found property, Dow Street, 11:20 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Perkins Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Simple assault, Beaver Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Cat trap, Birch Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Vicious dog, North Main Street, 2:33 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 3:55 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West 14th Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Lost property, West Alger, Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Arlington Boulevard, 5:28 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
• Harassment, Gladstone Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:33 p.m.
• Open door, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:23 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Fifth Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Avoca Place, 11:21 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 1:08 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Medical, North Timberline Drive, 7:56 a.m.
• Robbery alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:24 a.m.
• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Lost child, Coffeen Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 1:25 p.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 1:40 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• DUI, West 11th Street, 2 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 10th Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
• Burn within city limits, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 3:44 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Scott Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ninth Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 6:39 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:19 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Loucks Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West 10th Street, 2:47 a.m.
• Noise compliant, North Brooks Street, 3:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Fifth Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Damaged property, Beaver Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Lost child, Fifth Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 4:10 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Lewd acts, Avoca Place,. 4:22 p.m.
• Barking dog, Aspen Grove Drive, 5:17 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Holloway Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 5:37 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ponderosa Drive, 9:16 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Holly Ponds Drive, 9:48 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist agency, Highway 339, Ranchester, 10:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:49 a.m.
• Medical, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 10:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, Lariat Drive, Parkman, 3:07 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 3, 6:18 p.m.
• Civil, Highway 14, Banner, 6:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Buffalo Run Road, Banner, 6:57 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Kittering Road, 7:30 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wildcat Road, 7:38 p.m.
• Animal bite, Skylark Lane, Banner, 10:18 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 1:13 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:59 p.m.
• DUI, East Ridge Road, 1:04 p.m.
• Shooting guns, Acme Road, mile marker 1, Ranchester, 3:04 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
Sunday
• Smoke/odor investigation, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 1:28 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 10th Street, 3:29 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, East Burkitt Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 5:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:53 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Sheridan County - last seen in Dayton, 6:57 p.m.
• Medical, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7:16 p.m.
• Trespass cold, West 17th Street, 9:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jerome J. Addison, 51, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Casey J. Olson, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Coralee E. Davis, 83, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Stefan M. Gunter, 58, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mary A. Herden, 57, Ranchester, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Mattie Huston, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Levi J. VanHaele, 29, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, disorderly conduct public intoxication, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Samantha P. Oakes, 24, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Leita A. Rolfe, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 47