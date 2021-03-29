SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 10:05 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 2:36 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1400 block North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Absaraka Street, 9:05 a.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 5:11 p.m.
• Vehicle vs. house, 1000 block Cleveland Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Park View Boulevard, 11:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, Country Estates Drive, 8:39 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, Absaraka Street, 9:03 a.m.
• RMA assist, East Lane, 9:45 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, Highway 314, 8:56 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Fourth Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Place, 2:36 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:40 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Brundage Lane, 5:14 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Mallard Road, 8:20 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Country Estates Drive, 8:37 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 1400 block North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Absaraka Street, 9 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block East Lane, 9:43 a.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 8:23 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 100 block Cessna Road, Banner, 4:08 a.m.
• Standby, 2500 block Heartland Drive, 5:09 a.m.
• Standby, 2500 block Heartland Drive, 5:11 a.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue and Brundage Lane, 5:39 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Cessna Road, Banner, 11 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Sugarland Drive, 1:22 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 5:09 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Cleveland Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block Park View Boulevard, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:50 a.m.
• Accident, Red Grade Road, 7:11 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Ninth Street, 7:43 a.m.
• Barking dog, Liberty Court, 8:21 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Civil standby, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 9:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sibley Circle, 9:50 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:55 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Ridge Road, 12:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Eighth Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Hit and run, Avoca Place, 1:42 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Sale liquor to minor, East Brundage Lane, 3:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 3:32 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 3:59 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to minor, Broadway Street, 4:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Burkitt Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 4:40 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to minor, Broadway Street, 4:52 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Burkitt Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to minor, Broadway Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to minor, North Main Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Third Street, 6:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:49 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Whitney Way, 7:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Medical, Mydland Road, 9:04 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 9:50 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
Saturday
• Found property, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 12:39 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:54 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Clarendon Avenue, 1:07 a.m.
• Loud party, West Loucks Street, 1:36 a.m.
• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 2:32 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 9:04 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Warren Avenue, 9:37 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Emerson Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bryant Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Harassment, Wyoming Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 2:37 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Drug other, College Meadow Drive, 6:14 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Brundage Lane, 7:18 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Hill Pond Drive, 8:10 p.m.
• DUI, Val Vista Street, 8:29 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 8:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Theft cold, Smith Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 9:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 10:50 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Hill Pond Drive, 11:13 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Fourth Avenue East, 11:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 a.m.
• DUI, North Brooks Street, 12:42 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 1:10 a.m.
• Noise complaint, East Fifth Street, 2:50 a.m.
• Burglary in progress, Heartland Drive, 4:51 a.m.
• Suspicious person, 11th Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Breach of peace, West Timberline Drive, 1:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 4:02 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Sagebrush Drive, 5:08 p.m.
• Alarm, Taylor Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Mydland Road, 5:48 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Brooks Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Cleveland Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
• Damaged property, Fourth Avenue East, 8:53 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, North Main Street, 8:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 10:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Red Fox Drive, 10:24 a.m.
• Careless driver, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 2, 7 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Red Grade Road, Story, 7:04 p.m.
• Accident, Soldier Creek Road, 11:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Removal of subject, Big Goose Road, 3:28 p.m.
• Records only, Big Goose Road, 3:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:01 p.m.
Sunday
• Trespassing, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 4, Parkman, 8 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, mile marker 2, 8:04 a.m.
• Assist WHP, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 4, 8:26 p.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 25, 8:28 p.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 11:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• William R. Herden, 22, Ranchester, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Teresa D. Mann, 62, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mia M. Wilson, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Nicholas J. Bell, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Juan R. Chacon, 36, Greybull, possession controlled substance/plant form, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kelly Hartberg, 26, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timmothy A. Smith, 31, Sheridan DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Lane J. Gibson, 26, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Caleb R. Johnston, 18, Sheridan, DUI - incapable of safely driving, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Kolter J. Kekich, 25, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6
Number of releases for the weekend: 0
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 60