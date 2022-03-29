SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Agency assist, 200 block South Main Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block Rice Avenue, 5:38 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 700 block Huntington Street, 7:29 p.m.
• CO alarm, 600 block West 11th Street, 7:41 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 8:38 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Birch Street, 9:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Grass fire, Decker Highway, 8:59 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, Rapid Creek Road, 11:52 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 4:31 a.m.
• Accident, Yellowtail Drive, 4:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, Bungalow Village Lane, 8:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:50 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Fourth Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Brundage Lane, 10:48 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Sugarland Drive, 12:01 p.m.
• Theft of service, East Eighth Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Hill Pond Drive, 2:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 2:28 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, South Main Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East First Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Fleming Boulevard, 4:31 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Perkins Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 5:05 p.m.
• Medical, Rice Avenue, 5:38 p.m.
• Dispute all other, West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Breach of peace, College Meadows Drive, 8:10 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 9:11 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:18 p.m.
• Dog at large, Tenth Street, 10:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist agency, Decker Road; Highway 338, mile marker 2, 8:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, Crystal Creek Drive, 10:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 345, Ranchester, 11:32 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Canal Street, Clearmont, 12:23 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 1:43 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Clear Creek Avenue, Clearmont, 1:53 p.m.
• Fraud, Smith Street, Dayton, 3:14 p.m.
• Escape, South Main Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 193, mile marker 105, Banner, 7:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Deshane Medicinehorse, 35, Wyola, Montana, possession of marijuana, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Danielle Y. Portwine, 46, Billings, Montana, violent disorderly conduct, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 8