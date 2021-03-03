SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Electrical fire, 400 block Fort Road, 11:40 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Structure fire, Fort Road, 11:40 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 100 block West 13th Street, 2:48 a.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:38 p.m.
• Trauma, 400 block Blue Sky Court, 9:51 a.m.
• Trauma, 300 block Pheasant Place, 11:20 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block North Custer Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Kurtz Drive, 11:56 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block Wyoming Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block North Main Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:57 p.m.
Tuesday
• Medical, 400 block Jefferson Street, 3:11 a.m.
• Trauma, Highway 87, 7:19 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block Beckton Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:58 am.
• Medical, 2500 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Standby, 400 block Fort Road, 10:36 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 12:54 p.m.
• Medical, Medical, 300 block Meade Creek Road, 3:20 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Medical, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 4:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Sheridan area, 1:33 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:56 a.m.
• Accident, Whitney Way, 8:29 a.m.
• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Snow removal, Sugarland Drive, 9:16 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Structure fire, Fort Road, 11:39 a.m.
• Theft cold, Gladstone Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Drug activity, East Burkitt Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 12:36 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 1:17 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 1:51 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Carrington Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 2:21 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 5 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Nebraska Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, North Jefferson Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fleming Boulevard, 8:23 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 8:59 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 9:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Subpoena Service, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 23 off-ramp, 1:33 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Highway 87 and Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 7:17 a.m.
• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:35 a.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Trespass cold, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 2:40 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Paradise Drive and North Park Road, 6:11 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 8:28 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Antonia R. Andersen, 34, New Mexico, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• John K. Hancock, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua D. Hannant, 24, Kaycee, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 2