SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 2:06 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 500 block North Main Street, 9:11 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• RMA assist, Sunset Lane, 3:17 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Motorist assist, A Street, 2:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Kingfisher Avenue, 5:53 a.m.
• Animal cruelty, Martin Avenue, 7:27 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 7:31 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Colorado Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, Avon Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Dog at large, Arapahoe Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 9:53 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Custody dispute, East Woodland Park, 11:14 a.m.
• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Gould Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Heights Drive, 1:22 p.m.
• Careless driver, Burkitt Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Jefferson Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
• Theft of service, Burton Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 3:07 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 3:07 p.m.
• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 4:41 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
• Accident, North Scott Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Nebraska Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 8:56 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Gould Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Bellevue Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 12:18 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Penrose Trail, Story, 8:25 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highway 14-16, Arvada, 9:14 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Justine A. Beeson, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Paul J. Penney, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 12