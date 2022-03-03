Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 2:06 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 500 block North Main Street, 9:11 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:27 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• RMA assist, Sunset Lane, 3:17 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Motorist assist, A Street, 2:36 a.m.

• Welfare check, Kingfisher Avenue, 5:53 a.m.

• Animal cruelty, Martin Avenue, 7:27 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 7:31 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 9:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Colorado Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Dog at large, Avon Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, Arapahoe Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Custody dispute, East Woodland Park, 11:14 a.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Gould Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Heights Drive, 1:22 p.m.

• Careless driver, Burkitt Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 2:21 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Jefferson Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

• Theft of service, Burton Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 3:07 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 3:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 4:41 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:15 p.m.

• Accident, North Scott Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Nebraska Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 8:56 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Gould Street, 11:03 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Bellevue Avenue, 11:51 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 12:18 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Penrose Trail, Story, 8:25 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highway 14-16, Arvada, 9:14 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:37 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Justine A. Beeson, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Paul J. Penney, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 38

Female inmate count: 5

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2

Number of releases for Wednesday: 12

