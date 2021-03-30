SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 3:42 a.m.
• Smoke pile investigation, 50 block East Ridge Road, 2:37 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Locomotive fire, East Ridge Road and railroad overpass, 8:08 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:44 a.m.
• Medical, 100 bock Country Estates Drive, 3:16 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 3:42 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Olympia Drive, 7:36 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block West 11th Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Medical, 2100 block North Main Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block West Lott Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Trauma, 300 block Third Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Ponderosa Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
• Trauma, Dow Street and Val Vista Street, 8:51 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Juvenile out of control, Papago Drive, 12:07 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 2:49 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 5:36 a.m.
• Theft cold, West Loucks Street, 7:31 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Dunnuck Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Theft cold, Heartland Drive, 8:34 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, Yonkee Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• Fire drill, Burton Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Theft cold, Warren Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:09 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Seventh Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:31 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Brooks Street, 4:52 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Gould Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 6:25 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Fire - other, Ridge Road, 8:07 p.m.
• Simple assault, Parker Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
• Accident, Dow Street, 8:50 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Loucks Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wyoming Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Whitney Way, 11:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Road hazard, Brinton Road, mile marker 2, 7:09 a.m.
• Road hazard, Fish Hatchery Road, mile marker 1, Banner, 8:51 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Lincoln Drive, 11:15 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker .01, Story, 9:11 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Piney Road, Story, 11:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Wacey L. Realbird, 37, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 11