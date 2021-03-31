SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Electrical issue, 1700 block Commercial Avenue, 12:29 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 500 block South Carlin Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Second West Parkway, 1:18 p.m.
• Smoldering cigarette receptacle, 50 block West 12th Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Smoldering cigarette receptacle, 40 block West 12th Street, 7:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• RMA assist, Timm Place, 1:38 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 6:25 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:45 a.m.
• Medical, 2400 block North Main Street, 7:17 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:54 a.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Thomas Drive, 8:09 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Standby, Interstate 90 eastbound, 10:28 a.m.
• Trauma, 300 block Second West Parkway, 1:18 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Timm Place, 1:36 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 13th Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block Broadway Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block West Brundage Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 9:16 p.m.
• Trauma, 900 block Sumner Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:46 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Heights Drive, 12:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, Adam Street, 3:27 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 3:51 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 6:31 a.m.
• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 6:46 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 7:14 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 8:06 a.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 9:22 a.m.
• Dog at large, Montana Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Driver license violation, Highland Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Weeping Birch Court, 11:50 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Dog violation, Industrial Road, 12:57 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Fraud, Marion Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Animal found, Second Avenue East, 4:22 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 4:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
• Threats cold, Avon Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Seventh Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, East Fourth Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 8:12 p.m.
• Probation violation, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 10:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dow Street, 11:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Dispute all other, Main Street, Dayton, 7:44 a.m.
• Agency assist, North Gould Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 33, 10:27 a.m.
• Agency assist, Timm Place, 1:36 p.m.
• Lost property, Eagle Ridge Drive, 3:41 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Campbell Lane, Banner, 4:55 p.m.
• Family dispute, Easy Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9.2, Big Horn, 7:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Brannon C. Aune, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, probation violation/revocation, district court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• David C. Briscoe, 18, Basin, aggravated assault/battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kevin J. Mayer, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Grant T. Vondel, 33, Sheridan, criminal trespass, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3