SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Carbon monoxide check, 400 block East Burkitt Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 11:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Canfield Street, 1:35 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Fifth Street, 1:46 a.m.
• Drug other, East Brundage Lane, 6:34 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Emerson Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Dog at large, Canby Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Monte Vista Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Court, 9:19 a.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Sheridan area, 9:35 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 11:26 a.m.
• Alarm, West Burkitt Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Alger Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Cat trap, North Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Timberline Drive, 1:15 p.m.
• Fraud, North Jefferson Street, 1:20 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 3:32 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 3:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Champion Drive, 3:50 p.m.
• Careless driving, Emerson Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Townhouse Place, 4:32 p.m.
• Found property, Main Street, 4:52 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Brundage Lane, 5:41 p.m.
• Traffic control, Coffeen Avenue, 5:56 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 6:23 p.m.
• Threats cold, Terra Avenue, 6:24 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Canfield Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Burkitt Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Mountain View Drive, 8:34 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 9:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Saberton Avenue, 10:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 10:29 p.m.
• Battery, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Works Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Traffic complaint, Hickory Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
• Accident, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 12:52 p.m.
• Careless driver, Beckton Road, Sheridan, 1:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 3:23 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 4:01 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Leonardo Hernandez, 37, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ronnie L. Holliman, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 39
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3