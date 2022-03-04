SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 9:04 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Highland Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Airport Road, 10:44 a.m.
• RMA assist, Big Horn Avenue and Burrows Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 7:47 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Possible carbon monoxide leak, 1700 block parker Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Driving under suspension, East Loucks Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 1:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Papago Drive, 1:19 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Fifth Street, 8:30 a.m.
• K-9 request, Lewis Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 10:41 a.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:07 p.m.
• ALICE drill, Hill Pond Drive, 12:57 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:45 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 3:40 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 11th Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Lewd acts, North Main Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 5:15 p.m.
• Domestic, Fifth Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 5:50 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 6:47 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Stevens Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
• Mental subject, Decker Road, 8:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Citizen assist, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 11:46 a.m.
• Family dispute, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 9:25 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Aspen Lane, Banner, 10:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 37
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 0
Number of releases for Thursday: 2