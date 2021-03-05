Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now

File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 1:48 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 3:24 a.m.

• Medical, 300 block Bryant Avenue, 7:25 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:22 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Burton Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Pondview Court, 1:44 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block Black Mountain Drive, 5:49 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:36 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:58 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• DUI, Brundage Street, 1:13 a.m.

• DUI, Eighth Street, 1:14 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 10:49 a.m.

• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:21 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 3:05 p.m.

• Found property, Fort Road, 3:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Follow up, North Jefferson Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Drug other, Sugarland Drive, 4:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Pioneer Road, 4:14 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Kentucky Avenue, 4:51 p.m.

• Civil standby, Park Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Follow up, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:33 p.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 7:18 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, East College Avenue, 8:58 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 9:17 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Eighth Street, 10:04 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Park, 10:14 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 10:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:53 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

• Accident, West 17th Street and Mydland Road, 12:20 p.m.

• Fraud, Crow Lane, Banner, 2:02 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, mile marker 4.8, 3:12 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Shelby J. Baumgartner, 28, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Micheal C. Cimino, 26, Ucross, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sean P. Kelli, 41, Sheridan, interference with officer, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3

Number of releases for Thursday: 6

Tags

Recommended for you