SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 1:48 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 3:24 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block Bryant Avenue, 7:25 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Burton Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Trauma, 1600 block Pondview Court, 1:44 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Black Mountain Drive, 5:49 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• DUI, Brundage Street, 1:13 a.m.
• DUI, Eighth Street, 1:14 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:21 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 3:05 p.m.
• Found property, Fort Road, 3:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Follow up, North Jefferson Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Drug other, Sugarland Drive, 4:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Pioneer Road, 4:14 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Kentucky Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Civil standby, Park Street, 5:05 p.m.
• Follow up, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 7:18 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, East College Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Eighth Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Park, 10:14 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 10:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
• Accident, West 17th Street and Mydland Road, 12:20 p.m.
• Fraud, Crow Lane, Banner, 2:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, mile marker 4.8, 3:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Shelby J. Baumgartner, 28, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Micheal C. Cimino, 26, Ucross, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sean P. Kelli, 41, Sheridan, interference with officer, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 6