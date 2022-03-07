SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Downed power line, West Second Street and North Main Street, 6:21 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 1:23 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1300 block Cove Court, 4:24 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Circle, 2:46 a.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block West Loucks Street, 12:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:27 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block Pheasant Lane, 8:09 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 200 block Bryant Street, 8:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, 1700 block Dana Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, West 17th Street, 12:53 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:17 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:16 a.m.
• Fraud, Highland Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 10 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Lewis Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
• Cat violation, Big Horn Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
• Death investigation, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Animal incident, Fort Road, 1:33 p.m.
• Harassment, Grinnell Plaza, 1:59 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Works Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Found property, Whitney Way, 7:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:03 p.m.
• Accident, Double Eagle Drive, 9:15 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Long Drive, 10:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Alarm, Broadway Street, 1:58 a.m.
• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 3:09 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Animal found, Linden Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 3:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Medical, Cove Court, 4:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Fraud, Falcom Ridge Court, 5:56 p.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 6:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Remington Court, 8:44 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Val Vista Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Burkitt Street, 10:03 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Alger Avenue, 2:31 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Pioneer Road, 8:19 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 8:38 a.m.
• Open door, North Gould Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Gould Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Thurmond Street, 9:53 a.m.
• Hit and run, Double Eagle Drive, 2:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Victoria Street, 8:56 p.m.
• Minor in possession, West Fifth Street, 9:11 p.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Taylor Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Domestic, Misty Moon Lane, 6:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
• Animal incident, Landon Lane, 3:03 p.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Holmes Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Dry Ranch Road, 12:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, Beatty Gulch Road, 9:10 a.m.
• Accident, Cat Creek Road, 12:17 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, 9:43 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Valley View Drive, 12:27 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Cedar Lane, 2:59 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 5:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jason Douglas, 49, Renton, Washington, DUI, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Bill M. Sweem, 62, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sabrina Swinyer-Woodley, 18, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday - Sunday
• No arrested reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 35
Female inmate count: 4
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 3
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 38