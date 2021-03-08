SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block North Custer Street, 2:52 p.m.
• EMS standby, 100 block South Scott Street, 5:15 p.m.
• EMS standby, 100 block South Scott Street, 5:58 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Camper trailer fire, 200 block Jackson Street, Big Horn, 11:38 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 10:46 a.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:03 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 2:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:22 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:16 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Fifth Street, 6:05 a.m.
• Accident, Bowie Road, 6:40 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Bellevue Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Sixth Street, 9:02 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Loucks Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Animal dead, West Loucks Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 11:38 a.m.
• Road hazard, East Brundage Lane, 12:36 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, North Heights Lane, 2:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Drug activity, Lewis Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Big Horn Avenue, Traffic complaint, 3:53 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Mydland Road, 6:04 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Fifth Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, Crescent Drive, 8:49 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Loucks Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Marion Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 10:25 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 1:26 a.m.
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 2:08 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Mountain View Drive, 3:31 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, West Loucks Street, 4:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 4:54 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Wyoming Avenue, 8:03 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 12:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gould Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, West 13th Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Tenth Street, 5:54 p.m.
• Driver license violation, East Alger Avenue, 6:35 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
• Fraud, Whitney Way, 7:51 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Loucks Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday
• DUI, East Montana Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 1:39 a.m.
• DUI, Dow Street, 1:55 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:03 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 8:35 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Zoning violation, North Gould Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Animal dead, Victoria Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Sixth Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 1 p.m.
• Accident, Eighth Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Reckless driver, West 14th Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Eighth Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Carrington Street, 2:40 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 3:28 p.m.
• Probation violation, Idaho Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Damaged property, Broadway Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 9:11 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Lewis Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
• Public intoxication, South Linden Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Domestic, West 13th Street, 1:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, Interstate 90 eastbound, Banner, 1:58 a.m.
• Child abuse, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:07 a.m.
• Medical, Second Avenue, Ranchester, 1:33 p.m.
• Sex offense, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 1:52 p.m.
• Hit and run, Thorne Rider Road, and Spruce Lane, 2:13 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wild Hollow Road, 3:19 p.m.
• Death investigation, Big Horn Mountains, 4:59 p.m.
• Littering, East Ridge Road, mile marker 1, 7:50 p.m.
• Structure fire, Jackson Street, Big Horn Avenue, 11:37 p.m.
Saturday
• Assault with deadly weapon, West Loucks Street, 4:53 a.m.
• Assist agency, Stevens Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Dornoch Drive, 3:51 p.m.
• Dog bite, Coffeen Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 6:48 p.m.
Sunday
• Littering, 3100 Highway 87, mile marker 31, 2:04 a.m.
• Animal incident, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 1:23 p.m.
• Warrant service, Highway 345, mile marker 18, Ranchester, 2:52 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 3:30 p.m.
• Accident, Powder Horn Road and Club House Drive, 5:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Barker Road, mile marker 3.8, Parkman, 8:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Sara M. Ridenour, 31, Sheridan, speeding, DUI, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Charlotte D. Dysthe, 33, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Walker L. McMillan, 27, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, aggravated assault/battery, reckless endangering with firearm, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• John M. Stainbrook, 49, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Stephanie A. Cole, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Adrianne E. Swan, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie Valencia, 41, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Otis T. Yellowmule, 24, Wyola, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 6
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 52