SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block First Avenue West, 6:47 a.m.
• Unknown call (cancelled), 1200 block North Main Street, 5:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:54 a.m.
• Hit and run, Second Avenue East, 7:06 a.m.
• Careless driver, South Thurmond Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 8:37 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Fleming Boulevard, 9:25 a.m.
• Barking dog, Arlington Boulevard, 9:53 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 9:59 a.m.
• Snow removal, West Loucks Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• Cat violation, North Main Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Lost property, Long Drive, 10:16 a.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Commercial Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Brock Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Brock Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 2:41 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Battery, Avoca Place, 3:31 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Marion Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 8:26 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 8:26 p.m.
• Hit and run, Grinnell Plaza, 9:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Accident, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 7:12 a.m.
• Found property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:54 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Main Street, Dayton, 10:46 a.m.
• Warrant service, West Whitney Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Main Street, Dayton, 3:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Lyndi S. Crippen, 42, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• James L. Peil, 78, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James C. Ward, 63, Sheridan, breach of peace, interference with an officer, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 36
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 2