SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:41 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 1:29 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 2300 block Aspen Grove drive, 1:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block South Thurmond Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Dumpster fire, 900 block West 11th Street, 9:22 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 1:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 2:27 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Ridge Road, 6:14 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Woodland Park, 9:14 a.m.
• Deliver message, Hillcrest Drive, 9:55 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Brundage Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
• Found property, Clarendon Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Jefferson Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Cat violation, Warren Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 3:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Street, 3:56 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 4:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Malicious mis, Brooks Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Monte Vista Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Fourth Avenue East, 8:59 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Domestic, Trish Drive, 8:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, Deer Meadows, 11:31 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Park Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Death investigation, Beartooth Drive, 1:12 p.m.
• Property destruction, Dry Ranch Road, 2:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, Jack Drive, 5:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 30, 10:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• James F. Escue, 44, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Misty D. Hanks, 45, Huntingberg, Indiana, possession of controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
• Emory A. Jarrell, 37, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Jacob A. Rivera, 22, Sheridan, interfere with officer, elude an officer, DUS, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins yesterday: 5
Number of releases yesterday: 4