SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Structure fire, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Structure fire, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:16 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:09 a.m.
• Animal lost, South Carrington Street, 1:26 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 2:46 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, East Brundage Lane, 7:21 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 8 a.m.
• Dog at large, Edwards Drive, 8:18 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Avoca Place, 8:40 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Gould Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 10:24 a.m.
• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 11:50 a.m.
• Animal incident, West College Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:18 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Thurmond Street, 2:39 p.m.
• ALICE drill, Sheridan area, 2:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
• Simple assault, West Fifth Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Child neglect, South Linden Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
• Structure fire, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• DUI citizen report, East College Avenue, 11:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Miguel C. Sosa, 40, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 37
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 1