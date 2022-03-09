Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Structure fire, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Structure fire, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:16 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:09 a.m.

• Animal lost, South Carrington Street, 1:26 a.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 2:46 a.m.

• Disorderly conduct, East Brundage Lane, 7:21 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 8 a.m.

• Dog at large, Edwards Drive, 8:18 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Avoca Place, 8:40 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Gould Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 10:24 a.m.

• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:35 a.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 11:50 a.m.

• Animal incident, West College Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:18 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Thurmond Street, 2:39 p.m.

• ALICE drill, Sheridan area, 2:44 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:49 p.m.

• Simple assault, West Fifth Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Child neglect, South Linden Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

• Structure fire, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• DUI citizen report, East College Avenue, 11:54 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Miguel C. Sosa, 40, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 37

Female inmate count: 5

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1

Number of releases for Tuesday: 1

