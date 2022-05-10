Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:56 p.m.

• Activated smoke detector, 300 block West Loucks Street, 6:50 p.m.

• Unknown call (canceled), 600 block Long Drive, 9:38 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Fort Road, 1:58 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 4:06 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 6:44 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:50 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pima Drive, 8 a.m.

• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Mental subject, East Brundage Lane, 8:45 a.m.

• Domestic, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:49 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Animal incident, Grinnell Plaza, 9:59 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

• Lost property, Creekside Lane, 12:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Creekside Lane, 1:25 p.m.

• Follow up, Creekside Lane, 1:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 1:44 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 2:08 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Civil standby, North Main Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Fraud, Long Drive, 3:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 4:56 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Carrington Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Trespass warning, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Lewis Street, 8:19 p.m.

• DUI, Main Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Animal injured, West Loucks Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Neighborhood dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 1:02 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 15th Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Pine Lane, 11:13 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Throne Rider Road, Banner, 11:41 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Penrose Trailhead, Story, 11:10 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Kenneth E. Colvin, 80, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle J. Hutchinson, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nakeisha N. Pacheco, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Marcus K. Reid, 61, Gallitan Gatewa, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 43

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 4

Number of releases for Monday: 8

