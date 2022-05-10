SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 300 block West Loucks Street, 6:50 p.m.
• Unknown call (canceled), 600 block Long Drive, 9:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Fort Road, 1:58 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 4:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 6:44 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:50 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pima Drive, 8 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Mental subject, East Brundage Lane, 8:45 a.m.
• Domestic, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Animal incident, Grinnell Plaza, 9:59 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Lost property, Creekside Lane, 12:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Creekside Lane, 1:25 p.m.
• Follow up, Creekside Lane, 1:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Civil standby, North Main Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Fraud, Long Drive, 3:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Carrington Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 5:38 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Lewis Street, 8:19 p.m.
• DUI, Main Street, 8:31 p.m.
• Animal injured, West Loucks Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Neighborhood dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 1:02 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 15th Street, 8:06 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Pine Lane, 11:13 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Throne Rider Road, Banner, 11:41 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Penrose Trailhead, Story, 11:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Kenneth E. Colvin, 80, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyle J. Hutchinson, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nakeisha N. Pacheco, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Marcus K. Reid, 61, Gallitan Gatewa, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 8