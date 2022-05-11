Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 4:23 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block East Third Street, 11:24 a.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 11:51 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Parking complaint, Gage Place, 7:34 a.m.

• Dog bite, East Ridge Road, 7:40 a.m.

• Criminal entry, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:59 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Birch Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 8:41 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Papago Drive, 8:58 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Park, 10:05 a.m.

• Accident, Golf Course Road, 10:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:39 a.m.

• Medical, East Third Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 11:37 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Loucks Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Assist agency, Edwards Drive, 12:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 p.m.

• Civil standby, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Ridge Road, 4:03 p.m.

• Threat, West Fifth Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 4:37 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 7:35 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Marion Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, South Brooks Street, 8:05 p.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 11:01 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Kilbourne Street, 11:31 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, South Fork Drive, Big Horn, 12:28 p.m.

• Animal incident, Bird Farm Road, 1:07 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2 p.m.

• Open container, Westview Drive and West Loucks Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Domestic, Pompey Creek Road, Banner, 8:46 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Leonardo Hernandez, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christopher J. Peterson, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Phoebe M. Rittenhouse, 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 39

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3

Number of releases for Tuesday: 7

