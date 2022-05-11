SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 4:23 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block East Third Street, 11:24 a.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 11:51 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Parking complaint, Gage Place, 7:34 a.m.
• Dog bite, East Ridge Road, 7:40 a.m.
• Criminal entry, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Birch Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 8:41 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Papago Drive, 8:58 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Park, 10:05 a.m.
• Accident, Golf Course Road, 10:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:39 a.m.
• Medical, East Third Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 11:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Loucks Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Edwards Drive, 12:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Civil standby, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Ridge Road, 4:03 p.m.
• Threat, West Fifth Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 4:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 7:35 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Marion Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, South Brooks Street, 8:05 p.m.
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Kilbourne Street, 11:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, South Fork Drive, Big Horn, 12:28 p.m.
• Animal incident, Bird Farm Road, 1:07 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2 p.m.
• Open container, Westview Drive and West Loucks Street, 8:27 p.m.
• Domestic, Pompey Creek Road, Banner, 8:46 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Leonardo Hernandez, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher J. Peterson, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Phoebe M. Rittenhouse, 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 39
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 7