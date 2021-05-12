SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block North Gould Street, 9:11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• RMA assist, 200 block Cavalry Ridge Road, 10:04 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 2:26 a.m.
• Trauma, 900 block Sumner Street, 5:52 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block Cavalry Ridge Road, 10:04 a.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Trauma, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 6:04 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block North Gould Street, 9:03 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Fourth Street, 7:46 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Animal found, North Gould Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Loucks Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Found property, Burkitt Street, 9:19 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:21 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:22 a.m.
• ALICE drill, East Woodland Park, 9:23 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Burkitt Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Accident, Bungalow Village Lane, 11:37 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, North Main Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Bowman Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Suicide, North Jefferson Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Dog bite, Holloway Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Animal incident, Canby Street, 6:51 p.m.
• Follow up, Sheridan area, 7:25 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 7:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, Holmes Avenue, 9 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Pheasant Place, 10:01 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Thurmond Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Point Drive, 11:33 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Lost child, Third Avenue West and Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:18 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Bowman Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Buckskin Drive, 6:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Holmes Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Edward D. Connin, Cheyenne, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Lawrence G. Ekis II, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4