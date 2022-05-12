SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block South Water Street, 11:55 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:21 a.m.
• 911 hang-up, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sugarland Drive, 12:49 a.m.
• Accident, Custer Street, 7:19 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Second Avenue East, 7:39 a.m.
• Cat trap, Steffen Court, 8:08 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Third Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Lewis Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Lane, 10:30 a.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 12:22 p.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Damaged property, Holmes Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Fort Road, 1:52 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Canfield Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Rice Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Dog bite, Mydland Road, 3:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, A Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, Avoca Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Barking dog, Dana Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Seventh Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Sex battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:47 a.m.
• Medical, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 73, Dayton, 4:34 p.m.
• Animal problem, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 4:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Scrutchfield Lane, 6:47 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 7:59 p.m.
• Open door, Valley Road, Big Horn, 8:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 11:28 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Adam J. Broussard, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert D. Hathaway, 28, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, drug court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Leonardo Hernandez, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Eleana A. Schreibeis, 36, no address reported, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Darren J. Zimmerman, 29, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3