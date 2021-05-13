SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block South Water Street, 6:43 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• RMA assist, 1800 block West 17th Street, 5:08 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Trauma, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:48 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block West 17th Street, 5:06 a.m.
• Trauma, 400 block South Water Street, 6:43 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Pinyon Place, 7:53 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block North Jefferson Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:29 a.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 9:44 a.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• Trauma, 500 block North Gould Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Trauma, 600 block Halbert Street, Ranchester, 6:58 p.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 17th Street, 5:25 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 7:35 a.m.
• Death investigation, North Jefferson Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Drug other, Mydland Road, 8:31 a.m.
• Lost property, Big Horn Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
• Juvenile found, Holloway Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Cindy Circle, 2:38 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West College Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Burkitt Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Park Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, 8:40 p.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 9:31 p.m.
• Threats cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 11:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, West 17th Street, 5:25 a.m.
• Theft cold, Main Street, Dayton, 6:48 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 12:14 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Murphy Gulch Road, mile marker 6.6, Banner, 1:09 p.m.
• Runaway, Maxine Place, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 10:13 p.m.
• DUI, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 87.45, Ranchester, 10:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Garric C. O'Neal, 27, Sheridan, DUI (incapable of driving), circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 1
Number of releases for Wednesday: 6