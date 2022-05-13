SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Animal incident, Dunnuck Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 9:12 a.m.
• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, Townhouse Plaza, 10:06 a.m.
• Mental subject, Leopard Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Accident, South Brooks Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, College Meadow Drive, 11:41 a.m.
• Threat, Gillette Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Long Drive, 12:29 p.m.
• Medical, Highland Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:07 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
• Damaged property, Pine Drive, 1:26 p.m.
• Drug other, Long Drive, 2:16 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Gould Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Perkins Street, 4:06 p.m.
• 911 Hang-up unknown, North Heights Drive, 4:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Hill Pond Drive, 4:38 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Mydland Road, 6:33 p.m.
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 6:42 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Minor in possession, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:19 a.m.
• Vicious dog, First Street, Big Horn, 11:15 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:05 p.m.
• Transport, West Fifth Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Damaged property, Highway 14 westbound and Halfway Lane, Dayton
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Gary E. Anderson Jr., 63, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bryce D. Flanders, 32, Sheridan, (x3) contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Luke J. Mullinax, 19, Sheridan, destruction of property, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 2