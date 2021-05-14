SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:50 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3200 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, 1100 block West Tenth Street, 2:08 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Wolf Creek Road, 6:35 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Loucks Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:50 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block Eatons Ranch Road, 3:12 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 4:05 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
• Trauma, 1200 block Burton Street, 10:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Bar check, Sheridan area, 12:19 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:16 a.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 5:45 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 7:52 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Paintbrush Drive, 9 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Dispute all other, South Main Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Accident, Sparrow Hawk Road, 1:52 p.m.
• Battery cold, Ranch Road, 2:03 p.m.
• Animal dead, Spaulding Street, 2:39 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Martin Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
• Accident, Seventh Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 4:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Works Street, 5 p.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Carrington Street, 5:58 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Linden Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
• Fight, West 13th Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Medical, Eaton Ranch Road, 3:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Bridge Street, Dayton, 3:58 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 5:13 p.m.
• Juvenile probation, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Daniel F. Ball, 36, no address reported, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct violent, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Nichole K. Patterson, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 2