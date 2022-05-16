SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 4:45 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1600 block Parkside Court, 12:04 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 3:20 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 5:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Third Street, 6:15 a.m.
• Dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:18 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Long Drive, 9:22 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
• Trespass, North Main Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Circle Three Drive, 10:10 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
• Dog bite, West 11th Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Drug paraphernalia, Decker Road, 10:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Circle Three Drive, 10:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Circle Three Drive, 10:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Woodland Park Road, 11:59 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:35 a.m.
• Hit and run, East First Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Road hazard, Colorado Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Assault, Long Drive, 1:24 p.m.
• Drug activity, Sugarland Drive, 1:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 1:47 p.m.
• Accident, Edwards Drive, 2:59 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Barking dog, Marion Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, Pima Drive, 4:05 p.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 4:06 p.m.
• Damaged property, Mydland Road, 4:33 p.m.
• Driving with a suspended license, North Brooks Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Domestic, Frank Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Wyoming Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
• Runaway, Delphi Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Harassment, South Main Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 6:14 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Brundage Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Fifth Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:27 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Battery, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1 a.m.
• Theft, South Main Street, 1:29 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 1:56 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:27 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Badger Street, 3:36 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:21 a.m.
• Public contact, Sheridan area, 10:27 a.m.
• Follow up, Delphi Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sibley Circle, 11:46 a.m.
• Animal incident, Fifth Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 13th Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Littering, Highland Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, East Fifth Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Driving with a suspended license, East Ridge Road, 3:55 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Fort Road, 5:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 5:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, North Main Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Fort Road, 7:09 p.m.
• Restraining order violation, North Main Street, 7:27 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Martin Avenue, 7:32 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 7:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Loucks Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Driving with a suspended license, 8:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 8:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 8:43 p.m.
• Stalking, West 12th Street, 10:37 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Wyoming Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:09 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:33 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, 9 a.m.
• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 9:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Thurmond Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Drug information, Sheridan Area, 11:45 a.m.
• Civil standby, Creekside Lane, 12:27 p.m.
• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Long Drive, 4:03 p.m.
• Animal found, South Main Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 5:14 p.m.
• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Weapons display, West 14th Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Theft, Omarr Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• DUI, Brundage Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 6:53 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Motorist assist, Lower Prairie Dog Road and Wyarno Road, 10:38 a.m.
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Interstate 90, 12:06 p.m.
• Agency assist, West 13th Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Dayton area, 2:59 p.m.
• DUI, Dayton East Road, Dayton, 10:08 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstances, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 a.m.
• Death investigation, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 3:08 a.m.
• Lost property, Highway 14, 2:33 p.m.
• Property destruction, Absaraka Street, 4:38 p.m.
• DUI, Piper Road, 10:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Pleasant Valley Lane, 7:43 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Beaver Creek Road, 10:34 a.m.
• Death investigation, Cottonwood Drive, 10:48 a.m.
• Hit and run, Taylor Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Death investigation, Barker Road, Parkman, 11:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jewel Carter, 32, Bozeman, Montana, breach of peace, custody on warrant or incident and criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Andrew Scheib, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court, open container, driving under suspension, expired registration and no auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Preston Prescher, 31, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Veronica Ruiz, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court or bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mason Sundstrom, 25, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant and custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Joshua Campbell, 32, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mollie Holman, 24, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dianne O'Dell, 62, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Damien Ward, 34, North Chesterfield, Virginia, possession of controlled substance and DUI, arrested by WHP
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9
Number of releases for the weekend: 9
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 47