SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Unauthorized burning, 900 block Sumner Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:53 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block South Thurmond Street, 9:34 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 5:23 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:51 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block Martin Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue and West Nebraska Street, 5:58 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block North Heights Road, 8 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 28, 3:31 a.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1400 block Weeping Willow Lane, 3:40 a.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, Horsefly Road, 9:04 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 12 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Jefferson Street, 1:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Rod, 2:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, 3:31 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Goose Road, 6:50 a.m.
• Simple assault, Lewis Street, 8:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Fire other, Sumner Street, 10:51 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 11:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Whitney Way, 11:53 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Adair Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Hit and run, Holmes Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Found property, South Thurmond Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Poplar Trail, 4:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Warrant service, Gladstone Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 6:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Crook Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 8:46 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Timberline Drive, 9:06 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 9:39 p.m.
• Fight, Decker Road, 11:01 p.m.
Saturday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Olympus Drive, 9:22 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 10:11 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 12:18 p.m.
• Follow up, North Main Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 2:09 p.m.
• Filthy premises, East Fourth Street, 2:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• Removal of subject, College Meadow Drive, 5:13 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Holloway Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 8:58 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 9:18 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.
Sunday
• Noise complaint, South Thurmond Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:17 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:17 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 1:28 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Brookie Path, 11:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 12:27 p.m.
• Cat violation, Martin Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Follow up, Martin Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Big Horn Avenue and Nebraska Street, 5:57 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 6:01 p.m.
• Barking dog, Burton Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Animal found, Cindy Circle, 6:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Dana Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sibley Circle, 8:05 p.m.
• Harassment, Park, 8:23 p.m.
• Death investigation, East Timberline Drive, 8:48 p.m.
• Rape cold, Sheridan area, 9:18 p.m.
• Medical, Sugar View Drive, 9:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Runaway, River Road, Ranchester, 12:02 a.m.
• Domestic, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 12:33 a.m.
• Agency assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 31, 3:30 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Piney Road, Banner, 6:50 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 7:15 a.m.
• Animal incident, Skylark Lane, Banner, 3:18 p.m.
• Civil, West 15th Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Bond violation, Big Goose Road, 5:02 p.m.
• Drug activity, Ranchester area, 6:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 7:19 p.m.
• Agency assist, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 8:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Willow Street, Big Horn, 11:43 p.m.
Saturday
• Drugs/possession, Highway 193, mile marker 105, Banner, 1:31 a.m.
• Records only, Skylark Lane, Banner, 7:44 a.m.
• Alarm, Hollow Creek Road, 10:34 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Fort Road, 12:24 p.m.
• Theft cold, Fort Road, 2:07 p.m.
• Road hazard, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 9.5, 8:24 p.m.
• Probation violation, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 9:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Little Big Horn Canyon Road, Parkman, 11:02 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 11:04 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:34 a.m.
• Mental subject, Horsefly Road, 8:34 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Johnson Court, Big Horn, 12:35 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Avenue and East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 1:07 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 78, Wolf, 2:55 a.m.
• Shots, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 5:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 6:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, Pheasant Drive, 7:30 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 9:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jason Steinmetz, 39, Mooresboro, North Carolina, battery, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Elias M. Voldberg, 48, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Grant T. Vondal, 34, Sheridan, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Tiffany L. Drew, 32, Sheridan, disorderly conduct interference, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Charlotte D. Dysthe, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• No arrested reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5
Number of releases for the weekend: 4
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 45