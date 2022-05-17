Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:39 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Warrant service, Industrial Road, 12:52 a.m.

• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 1:05 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Thurmond Street, 5:22 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 8:03 a.m.

• Road hazard, Main Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Highland Avenue, 8:29 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 a.m.

• Zoning violation, South Tschirgi Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Death investigation, North Jefferson Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 9:49 a.m.

• Drug other, Fort Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 1:09 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Citizen assist, College Meadow Drive, 2:18 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Warren Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Highland Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:12 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:12 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 5:46 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 6:27 p.m.

• Runaway, North Main Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Sugar View Drive, 6:59 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Townhouse Place, 7:07 p.m.

• Found property, West 11th Street, 7:13 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Park Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 11:52 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 8:06 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 10:29 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Walnut Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Hit and run, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 1:58 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 8, 4:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, Ranchester, 5:01 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Middle Hideaway Lane, Story, 5:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:20 p.m.

• Assist agency, Mydland Road, Sheridan, 9 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9.7, Big Horn, 10:12 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Jennifer J. Barnes, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD

• Scott R. Bly, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• William D. Jacobs Jr., 41, Edgerton, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Curtis C. Malli, 52, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• James C. Waugh, 61, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 37

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 5

Number of releases for Monday: 11

