SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:39 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Warrant service, Industrial Road, 12:52 a.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 1:05 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Thurmond Street, 5:22 a.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 8:03 a.m.
• Road hazard, Main Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Highland Avenue, 8:29 a.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
• Zoning violation, South Tschirgi Street, 8:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Death investigation, North Jefferson Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Drug other, Fort Road, 10:35 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12:20 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 1:09 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, College Meadow Drive, 2:18 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Warren Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Highland Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:12 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:12 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 5:46 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Runaway, North Main Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Sugar View Drive, 6:59 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Townhouse Place, 7:07 p.m.
• Found property, West 11th Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Park Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 8:06 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 10:29 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Walnut Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 1:58 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 8, 4:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, Ranchester, 5:01 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Middle Hideaway Lane, Story, 5:25 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, Sheridan, 9 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9.7, Big Horn, 10:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Scott R. Bly, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• William D. Jacobs Jr., 41, Edgerton, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Curtis C. Malli, 52, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• James C. Waugh, 61, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 37
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 5
Number of releases for Monday: 11