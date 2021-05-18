SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Overheated electrical equipment, 1900 block North Main Street, 2:39 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block South Main Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 4:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 2:26 a.m.
• Trauma, 900 block Sumner Street, 5:52 a.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block Cavalry Ridge Road, 10:04 a.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Trauma, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 6:07 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block West Gould Street, 9:03 p.m.
Wednesday
• Trauma, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:48 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block West 17th Street, 5:06 a.m.
• Trauma, 400 block South Water Street, 6:43 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Pinyon Place, 7:53 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block North Jefferson Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:29 a.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 9:44 a.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Gould Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block Avoca Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Trauma, 400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Trauma, 600 block Halbert Street, Ranchester, 6:58 p.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:49 p.m.
Thursday
• Trauma, 1100 block West Tenth Street, 2:08 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Wolf Creek Road, 6:35 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Loucks Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:50 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Eatons Ranch Road, 3:12 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 4:05 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
• Trauma, 1200 block Burton Street, 10:52 p.m.
Friday
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Trauma, 700 block Broadway Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90, 3:32 a.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue West, 12:37 p.m.
• Medical, Highway 345, 12:53 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue West, 8:28 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:14 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block South Thurmond Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:02 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:01 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 16th Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 15th Street, 2:47 a.m.
• Medical, 700 block West 15th Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Trauma, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block East Brundage Lane, 2:26 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 9:21 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Omarr Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 400 block Jefferson Street, 7:50 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Horsefly Road, 8:48 a.m.
• Standby, 100 block Industrial Lane, no time reported.
• Trauma, Highway 14, 2:56 p.m.
• Trauma, 300 block West Alger Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Martin Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue and Nebraska Street, 5:58 p.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block North Heights Road, 8 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Sibley Circle, 8:06 p.m.
• Medical, 800 block East Timberline Drive, 8:50 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Sugarland Drive, 9:20 p.m.
• Standby, 100 block Industrial Drive, 9:35 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 16th Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue West, 11:24 p.m.
Monday
• Trauma, 800 block Pinyon Road, 6:46 a.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block North Main Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Box Cross Road, 6:10 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Passaic Road, Clearmont, 7:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Death investigation, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:33 a.m.
• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 a.m.
• Criminal entry, East Burkitt Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Mental subject, Decker Road, 9:06 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Centennial Lane, 1:05 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 5:51 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.
• Medical, Passaic Road, Clearmont, 7:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 0
Number of releases for Monday: 2