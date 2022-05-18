SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block Crescent Drive, 3:44 a.m.
• Animal rescue, 1500 block North Main Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Cooking fire, 1300 block Avoca Place, 4:39 p.m.
• Smoke in building/appliance issue, 700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Structure fire, 1300 block Avoca place, 4:40 p.m.
• Structure fire, 700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 6:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:18 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:29 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Timberline Drive, 10:06 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Bungalow Village Lane, 10:51 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 10:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 11:03 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, noon.
• Drug other, Avoca Place, 12:27 p.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 12:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 1:16 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, West Fifth STreet, 1:50 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 4:29 p.m.
• Structure fire, Avoca Place, 4:39 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Sugarland Drive, 6:09 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
• Parking complaint, 12th Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Sheridan area, 7:24 p.m.
• Structure fire, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 7:58 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Thurmond Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wyoming Avenue, 9:41 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Omarr Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 10:31 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Thurmond Street, 10:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
• Warrant service, Main Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Harassment, Trish Drive, 11:27 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Forest Service Road 238, 1:19 p.m.
• Lost property, Clipper Circle, Dayton, 1:43 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 4:43 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Thurmond Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 335, mile marker 8, 8:06 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Nicholas J. Bell, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremy J. Gill, 20, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Leonardo Hernandez, 37, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 0