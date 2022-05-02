SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Smoke detector check, 1300 block Stonegate Drive, 9:30 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1000 block Third Avenue East, 1:30 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1400 block Burton Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 7:41 p.m.
• Arson, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 300 block Whitney Street, 8:14 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, noon.
• RMA assist, 1400 block Parker Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 3:53 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 7:21 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 11:30 a.m.
• Civil standby, Long Drive, 11:34 a.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Whitney Way, 12:06 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 12:42 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth STreet, 12:44 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West 13th Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, De Smet Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:17 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Lost property, South Main Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Marion Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Drug activity, West Works Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th STreet, 6:12 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 6:32 p.m.
• Fraud, Pinyon Place, 7:16 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Absaraka Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Demple Street, 9:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 9:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 9:44 a.m.
Saturday
• Noise complaint, West Loucks Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Works Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, Delphi Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Harassment, Big Horn Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, noon.
• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Action not reported, East Eighth Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Animal dead, Bellevue Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Road, 2:51 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 5:56 p.m.
• Accident, Val Vista Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
• Shots, East Brundage Lane, 8:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Kurtz Drive, 10:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Gould Street, 11:44 p.m.
Sunday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 1:37 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Commercial Avenue, 1:47 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Highland Avenue, 1:50 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 8:02 a.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Highway 87, 9:22 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Gladstone Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• Lost property, West 12th Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Sheridan area, 7:47 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Highland Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 11:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Welfare check, Soldier Creek Road, 9:12 a.m.
• Fraud, Kukuchka Lane, Ranchester, 10:29 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:35 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, West 13th Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Theft cold, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 6:34 p.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 9:31 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 1, 7:59 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Road, 8:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Trespass cold, Highway 14, 9:47 a.m.
• Citizen dispute, Holloway Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Clear Creek Avenue, Clearmont, 1:35 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kruse Creek Road, 3:16 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Matthew J. Anderton, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, contempt of court/bench warrant, drug court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Zackery D. Morrison, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• No arrests reported.
Sunday
• Colton J. Caywood, 32, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPDs
• Joseph L. Marshall, 64, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sarah A. Snyder, 41, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5
Number of releases for the weekend: 2
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 44