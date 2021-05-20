SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Fourth Street, 8:21 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Cut natural gas line, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:32 p.m.
• Animal rescue, North Brooks Street and Dow Street, 4:12 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 100 block West Fourth Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block Liberty Court, 10:10 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block Mydland Road, 11:55 a.m.
• Trauma, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90, 4:07 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Trauma, 400 block North Sheridan Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
• Trauma, 300 block Broadway Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Trauma, 900 block West Brundage Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 1:19 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:41 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Water Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Traffic control, Fifth Street, 8 a.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 8:04 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:37 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 9:02 a.m.
• Animal incident, King Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
• Theft cold, West 12th Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Canby Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Weed violation, Highland Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Dana Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Drug other, West Whitney Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Cat violation, Avoca Place, 3:33 p.m.
• Burglary cold, West 11th Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Animal incident, Brooks Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Big Goose Road, 4:17 p.m.
• Accident, Colorado Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, West 12th Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Animal found, Loucks Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Various use permit, North Gould Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Animal injured, Dana Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Burrows Street, 7:49 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:18 p.m.
• Theft cold, Ponderosa Drive, 7:29 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Beckton Road, mile marker 12, 9:42 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 12, Parkman, 4:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 4:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 8:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Robert D. Babb, 47, Sheridan, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Charlotte D. Dysthe, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 2