SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Animal rescue, 1400 block De Smet Avenue, 7:39 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block East Third Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Elevator rescue, 200 block South Main Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Airport Road, 2:35 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, 1700 block Hillcrest Drive, 8:41 a.m.
• Trauma, 1700 block Victoria Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Medical, 1200 block East Second Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block East Third Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:53 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 3:25 p.m.
• Trauma, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Wildflower Circle, 5:13 p.m.
• Trauma, 1200 block Rosewood Court, 10:30 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Griffith Avenue, 10:51 p.m.
• Medical, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Drug other, East Burkitt Street, 4:07 a.m.
• Animal incident, De Smet Avenue, 7:39 a.m.
• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 7:40 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West Burkitt Street, 8 a.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 8:39 a.m.
• Death investigation, Hillcrest Drive, 8:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 9:31 a.m.
• Harassment, Emerson Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Tschirgi Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Weed violation, Illinois Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Third Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, 12:32 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 1:47 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Family dispute, West 12th Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Park, 2:46 p.m.
• Lost property, West 13th Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Road hazard, East Burkitt Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Road hazard, West Fifth Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:35 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Beaver Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
• Medical, Griffith Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 11:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Test, West 13th Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Ealy Street, Banner, 7:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Lost property, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 11:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Willow Street, Big Horn, 2 p.m.
• Domestic, Helen Lane, Banner, 10:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Robert D. Babb, 47, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1
Number of releases for Thursday: 2