SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Carbon monoxide check, 900 block Greystone Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Possible gas leak,. 700 block Osprey Boulevard, 9:31 p.m.
Saturday
• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Ash Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block East Burkitt Street, 10:14 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• RMA assist, Misty Moon Lane, 4:25 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1400 block Decker Highway, 2:23 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Threats cold, West 12th Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Loucks Street, 1:21 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Damaged property, Bungalow Village Lane, 10:54 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 11:21 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Damaged property, Marion Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 1:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Sugar View Drive, 3:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 3:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 7:16 p.m.
• Mydland Road, Family Dispute, Mydland Road, 10:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 6:28 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 7:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 13th Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Alarm, Strahan Parkway, 11:42 a.m.
• Theft cold, Omarr Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
• Accident, Kailua Place, 2:09 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Animal found, Hill Pond Drive, 4:29 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, Country Club Lane, 5:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Absaraka Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Accident, Third Avenue East, 5:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 6 p.m.
• Open door, East Alger Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 7:33 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 8:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Loucks Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 4:35 a.m.
• Public contact, Fifth Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Threat, North Gould Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Main Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Long Drive, 11:36 a.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Gould Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sugarland Drive, 2:46 p.m.
• Damaged property, Warren Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Water Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Eighth Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Harassment, Val Vista Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth STreet, 8:31 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Civil dispute, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 10:03 a.m.
• Fraud, Taylor Road, 10:05 a.m.
• Fraud, Big Goose Road, 11:21 a.m.
• Fraud, Paradise Drive, 12:39 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Warrant service, Crown Drive, 9:18 p.m.
Saturday
• Agency assist, Wyarno Road, 9:52 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Taylor Road, 11:29 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Country Club Lane, 4:57 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 6:39 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, mile marker 11, 9:20 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:16 p.m.
• Agency assist, Bowman Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 8:14 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Thomas J. Cook, 50, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Zakkary H. David, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher E. Fort, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Shane W. Merkey, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Eric K. Stallings, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Stephen L. Hall, 31, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Brittany B. Hardy, 28, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 4
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 44