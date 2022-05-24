Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block East Second Street, 12:28 a.m. 

• RMA assist (canceled), 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:13 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 8:42 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:37 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suicide attempt, East Second Street, 12:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, 12th Street, 5:28 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 6:27 a.m.

• VIN inspection, Sheridan Avenue, 7:58 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Avoca Place, 8:37 a.m.

• Animal incident, Gould Street, 8:57 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 9:30 a.m.

• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Seventh Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 10:33 a.m.

• Animal cruelty, Townhouse Place, 10:36 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 11:06 a.m.

• Found property, Whitney Way, 11:10 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Taylor Avenue, 11:23 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:27 a.m.

• Malicious mischief, Fort Road, 11:28 a.m.

• Malicious mischief, 13th Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Hit and run, Marion Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Heights Avenue, 6:31 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:17 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Box Cross Road, 9:04 a.m.

• Theft cold, West 13th Street, 11 a.m.

• Property destruction, West 16th Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Fire other, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 7:51 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 28, 9:31 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Renea Ariks, 38, Riverton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David R. Garcia, 67, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, no court reported, arrested by SPD

• Darren Tipton, 28, Silver Springs, Florida, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• James C. Ward, 63, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 4

Number of releases for Monday: 6

