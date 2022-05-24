SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block East Second Street, 12:28 a.m.
• RMA assist (canceled), 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:13 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 8:42 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suicide attempt, East Second Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Parking complaint, 12th Street, 5:28 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 6:27 a.m.
• VIN inspection, Sheridan Avenue, 7:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Avoca Place, 8:37 a.m.
• Animal incident, Gould Street, 8:57 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 9:30 a.m.
• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Seventh Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Animal cruelty, Townhouse Place, 10:36 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 11:06 a.m.
• Found property, Whitney Way, 11:10 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Taylor Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, Fort Road, 11:28 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, 13th Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Hit and run, Marion Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Heights Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:17 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Box Cross Road, 9:04 a.m.
• Theft cold, West 13th Street, 11 a.m.
• Property destruction, West 16th Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Fire other, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 7:51 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 28, 9:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Renea Ariks, 38, Riverton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David R. Garcia, 67, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, no court reported, arrested by SPD
• Darren Tipton, 28, Silver Springs, Florida, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• James C. Ward, 63, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 6