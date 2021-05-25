SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 3:03 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Blue Sky Court, 7:55 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Absaraka Street, 11:04 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Jefferson Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 14th Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Main Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Heights Court, 12:41 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Absaraka Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 1:35 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue and Cheyenne Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 2:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:46 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, 11th Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Accident, Thurmond Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Main Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Dog bite, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, Mental subject, 10:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 1:10 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Highway 335, Big Horn, 7:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:44 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 12:24 p.m.
• Medical, North Algonac Street, Arvada, 5:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Nicholas J. Bell, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Wallace F. Haas, 62, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 7