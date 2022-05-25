SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 5:41 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90, mile marker 27, 12:51 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 600 block Idaho Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 10:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Vehicle fire, I-90 westbound, mile marker 27, 12:47 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Public intoxication, West Loucks Street, 3:21 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highland Avenue, 5:37 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 7:31 a.m.
• Cat violation, West Fifth Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Traffic compliant, Highland Avenue, 8:41 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Long Drive, 9:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Brundage Lane, 10:54 a.m.
• K-9 request, Dome Loop, 10:59 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Avon Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, West 12th Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Cat violation, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Warrant service, Victoria Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Death investigation, Long Drive, 4:54 p.m.
• Dog bite, Burton Street, 5:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 8:20 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, South Linden Avenue, 9:37 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Linden Avenue, 10:08 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 0:31 p.m.
• Probation violation, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 3:34 a.m.
• Hit and run, Highland Avenue, 5:31 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Slater Creek Road, Ranchester, 11:23 a.m.
• Embezzlement, West 13th Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Hillocks Lane, 3:39 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 17, 8:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Judson A. Barney, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gabriel Beasley, 37, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Juan C. Cardenas, 28, Sheridan, (x2) serious bodily injury with DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Ryder T. Iddings, 26, Bighorn, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kayden M. Roberts, 19, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie L. Valencia, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 6
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2