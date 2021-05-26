SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Elevator alarm, 200 block South Main Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block South Water Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Pole station activation, 1100 block East Brundage Lane, 11:10 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 12:25 p.m.
• RMA assist, Goose Lane, 3:36 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Alarm, Avon Street, 2:38 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, East Burkitt Street, 4:51 a.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 6:33 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 6:46 a.m.
• Weed violation, Parker Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Found property, North Brooks Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
• Animal injured, Fifth Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 10:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Cat trap, Blue Sky Court, 11:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Sheridan Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Harassment, Lewis Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Traffic control, Fifth Street, 3 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Lewis Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Civil standby, West 12th Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Cat violation, Michael Drive, 3:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Works Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5 p.m.
• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
• Accident, Pheasant Place, 7:54 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Ridge Road, 7:58 p.m.
• Animal found, Fifth Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 9:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Second Avenue East, 9:48 p.m.
• Battery, East Sixth Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 35, 9:58 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Valley View Drive and East Fifth Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Medical, Goose Lane, 3:35 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, South Linden Avenue, 6 p.m.
• Animal incident, Pierce Lane, 6:30 p.m.
• Theft cold, Main Street, Dayton, 7:09 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Home Ranch Circle, 9:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• William F. Darlington, 56, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Philip K. Weaver, 39, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 1