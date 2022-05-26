SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 10:06 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 100 block Edwards Court, 4 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 50 block West Works Street, 8:43 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:37 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 4:15 a.m.
• Damaged property, Thomas Drive, 4:48 a.m.
• Harassment, North Gould Street, 7:08 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Cat violation, East Ridge Road, 8:37 a.m.
• Cat trap, South Thurmond Street, 8:47 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Harassment, South Carlin Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:06 a.m.
• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 10:28 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Cat violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Burton Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Welfare check, Thomas Drive, 11:26 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:47 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Park Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 1:30 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 1:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 1:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 2:22 p.m.
• Theft cold, Parker Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 2:51 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Mydland Road, 3:04 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Urinating in public, West Alger Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 3:50 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:50 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Gould Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, North Heights Way, 4:48 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 5:03 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Parker Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
• Theft cold, Beaver Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fort Road, 5:39 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East College Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Animal found, Pioneer Road, 6:16 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, South Mountain View Drive, 7:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 7:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Woodworth Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 8 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Omarr Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Broadway Street, 8:43 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Juvenile out of control, Big Goose Road, 8:23 a.m.
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 2:21 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 21, 3:01 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Wilson Lane, 7 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9, 11:01 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 11:20 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Alexander H. Babb, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher E. Fort, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• James E. Strauch, 31, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Natalie K. Webb, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4
Number of releases for Wednesday: 2