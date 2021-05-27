Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

  • Accident, Highland Avenue and Fifth Street, 7:57 a.m.
  • Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:18 a.m.
  • RMA assist, 1800 block Edwards Drive, 5:21 p.m. 

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

  • Reports unavailable at press time.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

  • Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

  • Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 a.m.
  • Found property, West 11th Street, 6:59 a.m.
  • Accident with injuries, Fifth Street, 7:48 a.m.
  • Fire drill, Burton Street, 10:13 a.m.
  • Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
  • Stalking cold, West Fifth Street, 10:18 a.m.
  • Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:43 a.m.
  • Harassment, Easy Street, 11:01 a.m.
  • Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
  • Vicious dog, East Brundage Lane, 12:12 p.m.
  • Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
  • Accident, Long Drive, 1:31 p.m.
  • Removal of subject, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
  • Fraud, North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.
  • Harassment, Highland Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
  • Animal incident, South Water Street, 3:51 p.m.
  • Accident, Second Street, 5:09 p.m.
  • Weed violation, North Gould Street, 6:08 p.m.
  • Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 6:40 p.m.
  • Dog at large, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.
  • Accident, Fifth Street, 7:07 p.m.
  • Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:17 p.m.
  • Citizen assist, Absaraka Street, 7:59 p.m.
  • Gas theft, North Main Street, 8:38 p.m.
  • Welfare check, North Heights Lane, 9:04 p.m.
  • Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
  • Shoplifting, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

  • Welfare check, Skinner Street, 7:08 a.m.
  • Trespass cold, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:23 a.m.
  • Careless driver, Fort Road, 11:59 a.m.
  • Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, Big Horn, 2:02 p.m.
  • Vehicle fire, Highway 345, Ranchester, 2:45 p.m.
  • Suspicious vehicle, Halbert Street and Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 4 p.m.
  • Search and rescue, Red Grade Road, Story, 4:18 p.m.
  • Domestic, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:16 p.m.
  • Citizen assist, Cottonwood Drive, 9:45 p.m.
  • DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 10:10 p.m.
  • Neighborhood dispute, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:29 p.m.
  • Suspicious circumstance, Soldier Creek Road, 11:13 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

  • Bailey S. Puckett-Hastings, 23, no address reported, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
  • Jade Roundstone, 27, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 44

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2

Number of releases for Wednesday: 3

