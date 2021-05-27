SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
- Accident, Highland Avenue and Fifth Street, 7:57 a.m.
- Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:18 a.m.
- RMA assist, 1800 block Edwards Drive, 5:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
- Reports unavailable at press time.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
- Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
- Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 a.m.
- Found property, West 11th Street, 6:59 a.m.
- Accident with injuries, Fifth Street, 7:48 a.m.
- Fire drill, Burton Street, 10:13 a.m.
- Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
- Stalking cold, West Fifth Street, 10:18 a.m.
- Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:43 a.m.
- Harassment, Easy Street, 11:01 a.m.
- Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
- Vicious dog, East Brundage Lane, 12:12 p.m.
- Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
- Accident, Long Drive, 1:31 p.m.
- Removal of subject, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
- Fraud, North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.
- Harassment, Highland Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
- Animal incident, South Water Street, 3:51 p.m.
- Accident, Second Street, 5:09 p.m.
- Weed violation, North Gould Street, 6:08 p.m.
- Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 6:40 p.m.
- Dog at large, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.
- Accident, Fifth Street, 7:07 p.m.
- Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:17 p.m.
- Citizen assist, Absaraka Street, 7:59 p.m.
- Gas theft, North Main Street, 8:38 p.m.
- Welfare check, North Heights Lane, 9:04 p.m.
- Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
- Shoplifting, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
- Welfare check, Skinner Street, 7:08 a.m.
- Trespass cold, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:23 a.m.
- Careless driver, Fort Road, 11:59 a.m.
- Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, Big Horn, 2:02 p.m.
- Vehicle fire, Highway 345, Ranchester, 2:45 p.m.
- Suspicious vehicle, Halbert Street and Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 4 p.m.
- Search and rescue, Red Grade Road, Story, 4:18 p.m.
- Domestic, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:16 p.m.
- Citizen assist, Cottonwood Drive, 9:45 p.m.
- DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 10:10 p.m.
- Neighborhood dispute, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:29 p.m.
- Suspicious circumstance, Soldier Creek Road, 11:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
- Bailey S. Puckett-Hastings, 23, no address reported, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
- Jade Roundstone, 27, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3