SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated smoke detector, 400 block Delphi Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block East Brundage Lane, 10:50 a.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 400 block Delphi Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block East Fifth Street, 9:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Warrant service, West Loucks Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Thomas Drive, 8:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 10:48 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:38 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Big Horn Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• Accident, East Montana Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Highland Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 5:53 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 7:13 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Ponderosa Drive, 7:23 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Fifth Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Drug other, Park Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Domestic, Second Avenue, East, 9:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:54 p.m.
• Death investigation, West Fifth Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Runaway, South Water Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Fifth Street, 11:12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 11:37 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Juvenile out of control, Big Goose Road, 2:29 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Pleasant Valley Lane, 9:23 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Brook Street and Riverstone Street, Ranchester, 12:21 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 12:47 p.m.
• Motorist Assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 21, 4:39 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Found property, Powder Horn Road, 4:33 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 21, 4:39 p.m.
• Damaged property, West 15th Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Five Mile Road, Parkman, 9:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Second Avenue East, 10:04 p.m.
• Open door, Eagle Ridge Drive, 10:47 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 28, 10:54 p.m.
• Open door, address not reported, 11:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Courtney M. Fann, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• David E. Greer, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael J. Lujan, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 4