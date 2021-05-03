Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.