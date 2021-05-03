Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Possible gas leak, 800 block North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block East Seventh Street, 5:07 p.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block South Alger Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 1900 block North Main Street, 8:31 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 9:06 a.m.

Sunday

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and Avoca Avenue, 9:46 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, 100 block Peno Road, 10:44 a.m.

• Activated carbon monoxide alarm, 200 block Carrington Way, 6:48 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 12:21 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 1:52 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 7:28 a.m.

• Child abuse, West 14th Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Dog bite, South Water Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Fraud, North Heights Road, 9:14 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Warren Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 12:05 p.m.

• Accident, East Alger Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park, 1:08 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Medical, West 11th Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Brundage Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Marion Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Seventh Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Missing person, West Brundage Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Brock Avenue, 2:46 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, B Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 4:04 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Brock Avenue, 4:21 pm.

• Death investigation, East Seventh Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Fraud, West 11th Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• Animal incident, Avoca Place, 5:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:57 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 7:10 p.m.

• Hit and run, Absaraka Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Accident delayed, East Montana Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 7:46 p.m.

• Suspicious Person, Absaraka Street, 9:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.

• Prowler, Shoshone Street, 10:39 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Riverside Street, 10:51 p.m.

• DUI, East Fifth Street, 11:40 p.m.

Saturday

• Fireworks, Fourth Avenue East, 12:17 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Long Drive, 12:46 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 6:48 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:31 a.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 7:51 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Canfield Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 a.m.

• Barking dog, Laclede Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Welfare check, Laclede Street, 12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:17 p.m.

• Drug other, Avoca Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Loucks Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Brooks Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Riverside Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Found property, Whitney Way, 2:56 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 4:18 p.m.

• Animal found, Smith Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West 11th Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Found property, Dunnuck Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:46 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Holly Ponds Drive, 8:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 8:48 p.m.

• Road hazard, Russell Drive, 9:10 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Ridge Drive, 10:08 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 10:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.

Sunday

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:22 a.m.

• Runaway, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:28 a.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 6:59 a.m.

• Warrant service, Highland Avenue, 8:58 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Accident, 16th Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 3:06 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Long Drive, 7:59 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Birch Street, 8:11 p.m.

• Robbery alarm, North Main Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Alger Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 9:40 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Main Street, Dayton, 3:14 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Highway 343, Parkman, 3:36 p.m.

• Records only, Fort Road, 6:09 p.m.

• Records only, Absaraka Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Chapek Drive, 7:29 p.m.

• Hit and run, Absaraka Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 13th Street and Parker Avenue, 8:57 p.m.

Saturday

• Vicious dog, Trish Drive, 10:15 a.m.

• Found property, Acme Road; PD dispatch, Ranchester, 11:13 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, McNally Lane, 11:27 a.m.

• Threats cold, Fort Road, 12:30 p.m.

• Careless driver, Brinton Road, 2:30 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Cox Valley Road, 2:54 p.m.

• Threats cold, Little Goose Canyon Road, 6:29 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 9:26 p.m.

• Minor in possession, River Road, Dayton, 10:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Accident, West 15th Street and Taylor Avenue, 10:47 a.m.

• Death investigation, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 5:08 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Valerie Cox, 40, Rasmin, Idaho, possession controlled substance/powdered or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Gary R. Davitt, 52, Roundup, Montana, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Joseph B. Stencel, 40, Sheridan, possession controlled substance without valid prescription, felony child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rachel L. Stencel, 34, Sheridan, felony child endangering, probation violation/revocation, possession controlled substance/powdered or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Desiree D. Barker, 31, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• David Hartshorn, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew G. Hearn, 33, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 43

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 4

Number of releases for the weekend: 5

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 45

