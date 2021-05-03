SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Possible gas leak, 800 block North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block East Seventh Street, 5:07 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block South Alger Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1900 block North Main Street, 8:31 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 9:06 a.m.
Sunday
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and Avoca Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, 100 block Peno Road, 10:44 a.m.
• Activated carbon monoxide alarm, 200 block Carrington Way, 6:48 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 12:21 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 1:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 7:28 a.m.
• Child abuse, West 14th Street, 7:45 a.m.
• Dog bite, South Water Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Fraud, North Heights Road, 9:14 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Warren Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 12:05 p.m.
• Accident, East Alger Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park, 1:08 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Medical, West 11th Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Brundage Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Marion Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Seventh Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Missing person, West Brundage Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Brock Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, B Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 4:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Brock Avenue, 4:21 pm.
• Death investigation, East Seventh Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Fraud, West 11th Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• Animal incident, Avoca Place, 5:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Hit and run, Absaraka Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Accident delayed, East Montana Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 7:46 p.m.
• Suspicious Person, Absaraka Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Prowler, Shoshone Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Riverside Street, 10:51 p.m.
• DUI, East Fifth Street, 11:40 p.m.
Saturday
• Fireworks, Fourth Avenue East, 12:17 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Long Drive, 12:46 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 6:48 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:31 a.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Canfield Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
• Barking dog, Laclede Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Welfare check, Laclede Street, 12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:17 p.m.
• Drug other, Avoca Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Loucks Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Brooks Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Riverside Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Found property, Whitney Way, 2:56 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 4:18 p.m.
• Animal found, Smith Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West 11th Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Found property, Dunnuck Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:46 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Holly Ponds Drive, 8:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 8:48 p.m.
• Road hazard, Russell Drive, 9:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Ridge Drive, 10:08 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 10:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.
Sunday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:22 a.m.
• Runaway, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:28 a.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 6:59 a.m.
• Warrant service, Highland Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Accident, 16th Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 3:06 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Main Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Long Drive, 7:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Birch Street, 8:11 p.m.
• Robbery alarm, North Main Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Alger Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 9:40 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Main Street, Dayton, 3:14 a.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Highway 343, Parkman, 3:36 p.m.
• Records only, Fort Road, 6:09 p.m.
• Records only, Absaraka Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Drugs possession, Chapek Drive, 7:29 p.m.
• Hit and run, Absaraka Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West 13th Street and Parker Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
Saturday
• Vicious dog, Trish Drive, 10:15 a.m.
• Found property, Acme Road; PD dispatch, Ranchester, 11:13 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, McNally Lane, 11:27 a.m.
• Threats cold, Fort Road, 12:30 p.m.
• Careless driver, Brinton Road, 2:30 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Cox Valley Road, 2:54 p.m.
• Threats cold, Little Goose Canyon Road, 6:29 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
• Minor in possession, River Road, Dayton, 10:34 p.m.
Sunday
• Accident, West 15th Street and Taylor Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
• Death investigation, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 5:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Valerie Cox, 40, Rasmin, Idaho, possession controlled substance/powdered or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Gary R. Davitt, 52, Roundup, Montana, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Joseph B. Stencel, 40, Sheridan, possession controlled substance without valid prescription, felony child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rachel L. Stencel, 34, Sheridan, felony child endangering, probation violation/revocation, possession controlled substance/powdered or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Desiree D. Barker, 31, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• David Hartshorn, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew G. Hearn, 33, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 4
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 45