Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:18 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Park Drive, 11:46 a.m.

• Unknown call (canceled), 200 block Smith Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Residential fire alarm, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 4:50 p.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block West Tenth Street, 7:29 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:03 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 2:57 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 5:13 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 7:03 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 7:37 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:51 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:54 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 9:26 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Mydland Road, 10:06 a.m.

• Littering, Dana Avenue, 10:16 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Kurtz Drive, 11:14 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• Stalking cold, West Fifth Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Dog violation, West Fifth Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, Holloway Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 2 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:31 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 3:44 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:24 p.m.

• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 9 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Bobwhite Court, 9:08 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:38 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, West Alger Avenue, 10:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 11:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 7:03 a.m.

• Drug other, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:27 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Fawn Trail, Story, 4:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 5:36 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Mario Arguello, 32, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 39

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 1

Number of releases for Monday: 6

