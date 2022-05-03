SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:18 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Park Drive, 11:46 a.m.
• Unknown call (canceled), 200 block Smith Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Residential fire alarm, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 4:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block West Tenth Street, 7:29 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:03 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 2:57 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 5:13 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 7:03 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 7:37 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:54 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Mydland Road, 10:06 a.m.
• Littering, Dana Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Kurtz Drive, 11:14 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• Stalking cold, West Fifth Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Dog violation, West Fifth Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Holloway Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 2 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:08 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:31 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 3:44 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 9 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Bobwhite Court, 9:08 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:38 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, West Alger Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 11:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 7:03 a.m.
• Drug other, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:27 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Fawn Trail, Story, 4:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 5:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Mario Arguello, 32, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 39
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 6