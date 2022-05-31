SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block East Works Street, 6:17 a.m.
• Gas odor, 200 block North Main Street, 9:18 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Pioneer Road, 10:42 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block West Works Street, 4:02 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Ponderosa Drive, 5:08 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 100 block East Montana Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Coroner assist, 800 block West Works Street, 10:07 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 12:37 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Primary medical call (canceled), 50 block Alger Street, 3:59 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 200 block North Main Street, 1:24 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Ave, 8:19 a.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 22, 12:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 3:37 p.m.
Monday
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 1:47 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 2:40 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block Park Side Court, 6:53 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Possible structure fire, 1700 block Terra Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block Omarr Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Possible grass fire, 800 block West 16th Street, 9:39 p.m.
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:37 a.m.
• Public intoxication, main Street, 3:06 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 7:53 a.m.
• Battery, Long Drive, 8:20 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Works Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Holmes Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:12 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Frank Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Drug other, Long Drive, 1:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Accident delayed, North Gould Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 3:41 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Pheasant Draw Road, 6:59 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Beaver Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Scott Street, 8 p.m.
• Dog violation, Long Drive, 8:11 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Lewis Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Bar check, Sheridan area, 8:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Huntington Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Woodland Park, 9:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 9:27 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Johnson Lane, 9:52 p.m.
• Drug other, Park Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 11:07 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Avoca Place, 11:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.
Saturday
• Curfew violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Airport Road, 2:42 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 a.m.
• Barking dog, Old Course Way, 6:45 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
• Animal injured, Mydland Road, 8:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
• Animal incident, Whitney Way, 10 a.m.
• Assist agency, Stadium Drive, 11:17 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, Whitney Way, 12:31 p.m.
• Fireworks, Higby Road, 12:43 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Fourth Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Werco Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• Interference, Brundage Lane, 1:44 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, South Thurmond Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Holloway Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Carlin Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Park, 7:15 p.m.
• Lost property, East Heald Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sixth Street, 8:11 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sugarland Drive, 8:43 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East 14th Street, 9:44 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sheridan area, 10:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 10:47 p.m.
Sunday
• Curfew violation, West Loucks Street, 12:22 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:44 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 12:49 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:!1 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 1:24 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:33 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.
• DUI, Fifth Street, 2:36 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Park Street, 2:37 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Carrington Street, 7:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 10th Street, 7:54 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Main Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Cat violation, East Sixth Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Threats cold, East Heald Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Threat, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sagebrush Drive, 12:19 p.m.
• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Automobile burglary, South Main Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Death investigation, Mydland Road, 12:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:16 p.m.
• Animal found, Absaraka Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Warrant service, First Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Harassment, East College Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
• Hit and run, Wyoming Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Sheridan area, 5:59 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Long Drive, 6:30 p.m.
• Fireworks, Big Horn Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, East Alger Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Carlin Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Mandel Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
• Fireworks, Burkitt Street, 8:27 p.m.
• Fireworks, Park Street, 8:28 p.m.
• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:53 p.m.
• Weapons display, North Main Street, 9:41 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Long Drive, 10:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Colonial Drive, 11:15 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
Monday
• Minor in possession, East Brundage Lane, 12:18 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 2:31 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:32 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:02 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Hillcrest Drive, 12:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Dow Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Night Hawk Court, 2:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, A Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Structure fire, Terra Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lincoln Drive, 5:13 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Birch Street, 10:09 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 3:35 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Hillocks Lane, 2 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, mile marker 2, Ranchester, 3:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Country Estates Drive, 9:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Commercial Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
Saturday
• Civil dispute, East Burkitt Street, 1:09 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 335, mile marker 9, 12:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Country Estates Drive, 1:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Thurmond Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Thurmond Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Burkitt Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Penrose Lane, Banner, 3:05 p.m.
• Domestic, East Burkitt Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sunny Hills Court, Banner, 4:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 29, 5:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 22, 8:51 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Sheridan area, 9:26 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, College Meadows Drive and Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
Sunday
• Missing person, Red Grade Road, Story, 3:42 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sunny Hills Court, Banner, 4:13 p.m.
• Accident with injury, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 22, 12:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Prairie Hills Lane, Banner, 7:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:21 p.m.
Monday
• Fireworks, West 16th Street, and Holloway Avenue, 12:26 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 12:04 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 5:04 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, exit 9 off-ramp, Ranchester, 9:01 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday - Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
JAIL
Today
• Reports unavailable at press time.