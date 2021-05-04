SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled), 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 10:24 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 1:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Medical, Park Side Court, 3:57 a.m.
• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 6:01 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:04 a.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 8:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Kooi Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, College Meadow Drive, 8:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:50 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Lewis Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
• Theft of service, North Gould Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Careless driver, North Main Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Colorado Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Mental subject, East Seventh Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Fraud, Park Drive, 2:12 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Found property, Sheridan Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
• Threats cold, Wyoming Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Main Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Fight, Beaver Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Heights Road, 4:25 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Marion Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avon Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 10:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Mental subject, West 15th Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Domestic, West 15th Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, Manawa Street, Arvada, 1:49 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Barker Road, Parkman, 5:21 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, New York Avenue, Clearmont, 6:13 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Willie O. Cooper, 29, Sheridan, immediate jail sanction, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 5