Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled), 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 10:24 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 1:52 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Medical, Park Side Court, 3:57 a.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 6:01 a.m.

• Test, Huntington Street, 6:04 a.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 8:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Kooi Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Welfare check, College Meadow Drive, 8:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:50 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Lewis Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:04 a.m.

• Theft of service, North Gould Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Colorado Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 1:31 p.m.

• Mental subject, East Seventh Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Fraud, Park Drive, 2:12 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Found property, Sheridan Avenue, 3:01 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Threats cold, Wyoming Avenue, 3:28 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Main Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Fight, Beaver Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Heights Road, 4:25 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Marion Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, Avon Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 10:46 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Mental subject, West 15th Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Domestic, West 15th Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, Manawa Street, Arvada, 1:49 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Barker Road, Parkman, 5:21 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, New York Avenue, Clearmont, 6:13 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Willie O. Cooper, 29, Sheridan, immediate jail sanction, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 40

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 5

