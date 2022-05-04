SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Service call (changed smoke detector batteries), 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 1:55 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block Delphi Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Chris Ledoux Way, 7:35 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 10:08 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Citizen assist, Marion Court, 6:52 a.m.
• Damaged property, Taylor Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Dog violation, Marion Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sixth Avenue East, 9:20 a.m.
• Medical alarm, North Main Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 11:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Warrant service, Yonkee Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 1:05 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 1:09 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Brooks Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Solicitors, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 5:40 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, West Fifth Street, 5:58 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 6 p.m.
• Weapons discharge, Yonkee Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Weapons discharge, Gladstone Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Goose Road, 10:11 p.m.
• DUI, Sheridan Avenue, 10:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Alarm, Highway 335, 12:42 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 1:13 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, East Ridge Road, 2:08 p.m.
• Threats cold, Big Goose Road, 10:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• James S. Proffit, 50, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Arianna L. Roth, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kishan D. Sangha, 34, Del Ray, California, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Stephanie M. Tellez, 41, Sheridan, interference with an officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 1