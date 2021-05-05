SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 12:28 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8:36 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block West Alger Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Police department assist, 1100 block Emerson Street, 5:01 p.m.
• RMA assist (cancelled), 1700 block North Main Street, 8:53 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Trauma, 200 block West 14th Street, 8 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Lewis Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Peno Road, 10:39 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Medical, 800 block East Seventh Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block South Badger Street, 8:16 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 800 block East Loucks Street, 2:03 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Poplar Trail, 5:12 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 8:04 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 13th Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block East Brundage Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block West Burma Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 12:44 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Trauma, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Cox Valley Road, 4:26 p.m.
• Trauma, 600 block Long Drive, 6:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 1300 block Stonegate Drive, 6:20 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block Halbert Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:44 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and Avoca Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
Monday - Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 a.m.
• Theft cold, Bellevue Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Canby Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Fort Road, 10:43 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Court/violation, East Fifth Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Family dispute, West Fifth Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fourth Street, 1:55 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, North Heights Circle, 3:20 p.m.
• Fraud, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 3:45 p.m.
• Death investigation, Emerson Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 4:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Timberline Drive, 5:04 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 8:42 p.m.
• Domestic, North Heights Road, 10:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Works Street, 11:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 9 off-ramp, Ranchester, 12:39 a.m.
• DUI, Higby Road, 1:48 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 8, 11:41 a.m.
• Fraud, Chukkar Lane, 3:03 p.m.
• Warrant service, Taylor Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 7:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Hugo R. Aguilar-Castillo, 47, Dayton, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Danny M. Borgialli, 62, Buffalo, courtesy hold (other jurisdiction), out of county court, arrested by JCSO
• Mark Davis, 65, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathaniel W. Gideon, 24, Sheridan, felony strangulation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jacob D. Peterson, 19, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Solomon R. Tegenu, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 6
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2