SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Smoke investigation, 800 block Olympus Drive, 7:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 12:48 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, Parkman, 1:08 a.m.
• Child neglect, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 12:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Interstate 90, Ranchester, 3:53 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:57 p.m.
• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Piney Road, Banner, 6:01 p.m.
• Harassment, Saddle Lane, 6:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Wednesday
• Katherine Adkins, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jordan Lee, 20, Lander, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
• Bruce Williams, 40, custody on warrant or incident, out-of-county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4