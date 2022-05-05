Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Smoke investigation, 800 block Olympus Drive, 7:02 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported. 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 12:48 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, Parkman, 1:08 a.m.

• Child neglect, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 12:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Interstate 90, Ranchester, 3:53 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:57 p.m.

• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, North Piney Road, Banner, 6:01 p.m.

• Harassment, Saddle Lane, 6:51 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Katherine Adkins, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan Lee, 20, Lander, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD

• Bruce Williams, 40, custody on warrant or incident, out-of-county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 42

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

