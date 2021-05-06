SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 Cedar Avenue, 6:45 a.m.
• Elevator rescue, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:31 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 26, 10:12 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 1600 block Park Side Court, 4:07 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 10:20 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Pinyon Place, 10:44 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Cottonwood Lane, 12:46 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block North Heights Circle, 1:29 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 1:51 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Lewis Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:04 p.m.
Tuesday
• Medical, 1000 Saberton Avenue, 12:28 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Long Drive, 1:24 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Trauma, 300 block Alger Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block Third Avenue West, 10:31 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Trauma, Rawhide Drive, 4:50 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 8:53 p.m.
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Warrant service, Highway 339 and Decker Road, 1:12 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Mydland Road, 6:30 a.m.
• Medical, Cedar Avenue, 6:44 a.m.
• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:33 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Riverside Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Fraud, South Brooks Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Jefferson Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 9:41 a.m.
• ALICE drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 eastbound, 10:15 a.m.
• Dog bite, College Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Fort Road, 10:55 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Heights Road, 12:51 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fourth Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Fourth Avenue East, 4:55 p.m.
• Harassment, Riverside Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:38 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Jefferson Street, 6:45 p.m.
• DUI, Avoca Avenue, 7:48 p.m.
• Trespass cold, York Circle, 8:40 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 8:50 p.m.
• Careless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 10:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Domestic, Highway 339 and Decker Road, Ranchester, 12:28 a.m.
• Warrant service, Highway 339 and Decker Road, Ranchester, 1:12 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 10:12 a.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 10:15 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Dayton East Road, Dayton, 12:27 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Domestic, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:52 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Austin T. Anderson, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• Lamar Backbone, 23, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Tawnya R. Bolin, 57, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyleigh A. Bright Wings, 19, Fort Smith, Montana, minor in possession of alcohol (measurable concentration), custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Cory L. Gagner, 41, Sheridan, immediate jail sanction, district court, arrested by SPD
• Mickey L. Johnson, 48, Sheridan, DUI, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christina M. Rhodes, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Preston K. Umbach, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 9
Number of releases for Wednesday: 4