SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 Cedar Avenue, 6:45 a.m.

• Elevator rescue, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:31 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:08 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 26, 10:12 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 1600 block Park Side Court, 4:07 a.m.

• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:16 a.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 10:20 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block Pinyon Place, 10:44 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Cottonwood Lane, 12:46 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Heights Circle, 1:29 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 1:51 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Lewis Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:04 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, 1000 Saberton Avenue, 12:28 a.m.

• Medical, 500 block Long Drive, 1:24 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:03 a.m.

• Trauma, 300 block Alger Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block Third Avenue West, 10:31 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Rawhide Drive, 4:50 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 8:53 p.m.

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Warrant service, Highway 339 and Decker Road, 1:12 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Mydland Road, 6:30 a.m.

• Medical, Cedar Avenue, 6:44 a.m.

• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:33 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Riverside Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Fraud, South Brooks Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Jefferson Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 9:41 a.m.

• ALICE drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:44 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 eastbound, 10:15 a.m.

• Dog bite, College Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Fort Road, 10:55 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:09 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Heights Road, 12:51 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fourth Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Fourth Avenue East, 4:55 p.m.

• Harassment, Riverside Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:38 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Jefferson Street, 6:45 p.m.

• DUI, Avoca Avenue, 7:48 p.m.

• Trespass cold, York Circle, 8:40 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 8:50 p.m.

• Careless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Domestic, Highway 339 and Decker Road, Ranchester, 12:28 a.m.

• Warrant service, Highway 339 and Decker Road, Ranchester, 1:12 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 10:12 a.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 10:15 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Dayton East Road, Dayton, 12:27 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Domestic, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:52 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:52 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Austin T. Anderson, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• Lamar Backbone, 23, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Tawnya R. Bolin, 57, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyleigh A. Bright Wings, 19, Fort Smith, Montana, minor in possession of alcohol (measurable concentration), custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cory L. Gagner, 41, Sheridan, immediate jail sanction, district court, arrested by SPD

• Mickey L. Johnson, 48, Sheridan, DUI, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christina M. Rhodes, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Preston K. Umbach, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 9

Number of releases for Wednesday: 4

