SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:20 a.m.
• Structure fire, 600 block Highway 345, 2:04 p.m.
• Primary medical call, 1300 block Warren Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Parking complaint, East Brundage Lane, 5:58 a.m
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:14 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, North Main Street, 7:37 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
• Accident, Wyoming Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen avenue, 8:43 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Main Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:59 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Badger Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Death investigation, Townhouse Place, 10:09 a.m.
• DUI, West Tenth Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 12:51 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 1:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Village Lane, 1:53 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Gould Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Drug other, Sheridan area, 2 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Ponds Drive
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 4:09 p.m.
• Threat, South Carrington Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Registration violation, Coffeen Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Animal injured, North Main Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Mental subject, College Meadow Drive, 5:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 6:01 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Long Drive, 6:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, Illinois Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 7:06 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ash Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 9:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Coffeen Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
Thursday
• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 6:13 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 8:16 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Mountain View Drive, 9:59 a.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 10 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Cat violation, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 10:58 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Big Horn Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Court/violation, Lewis Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Avoca Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Threat, West Fifth Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Medical, South Linden Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• Prostitution, East Brundage Lane, 6:17 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Grinnell Plaza, 6:57 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• DUI, Main Street, 9:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Colorado Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Domestic, South Badger Street, 9:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 12:18 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Main Street, Dayton, 8:25 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 9:18 a.m.
• Accident, Beckton Road, 9:30 a.m.
• Fraud, Centennial Lane, 11:09 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Structure fire, Highway 345, Parkman, 2:02 p.m.
• Damaged property, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 2:55 p.m.
• Structure fire, Highway 345, Parkman, 3:15 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Ranchester area, 3:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.
• Found property, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 9:03 p.m.
• Fire other, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:06 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jacqueline J. Harrod, 80, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1
Number of releases for Thursday: 0