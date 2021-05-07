SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 7:19 a.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Pinyon Place, 12:14 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block East Work Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, Highway 339, 5:48 a.m.
• Medical, 40 block Falcon Ridge Court, 6:05 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Cedar Avenue, 8:10 a.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Bishop Randall Drive, 8:31 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 8:59 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 Victoria Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90 eastbound, 11:07 a.m.
• Trauma, 1200 block Sixth Avenue East, 12:17 p.m.
• Trauma, 1000 block LaClede Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Sugarview Drive, 1:02 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block East Montana Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Halbert Street, 11:12 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Gladstone Street, 11:20 p.m.
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Breach of peace, Sheridan area, 2:45 a.m.
• Death investigation, Sheridan area, 5:09 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, Fourth Avenue East, 7:17 a.m.
• Accident, East Loucks Street, 8:18 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Seventh Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, Holmes Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 9:17 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Frackleton Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
• Juvenile found, East Montana Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, Pioneer Road, 11:19 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Animal incident, Bellevue Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 11:56 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Whitney Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Heald Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 1 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 1:33 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 2:01 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Accident delayed, South Gould Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Dog bite, North Main Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Shoshone Street, 5:56 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Whitney Way, 6:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Allen Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 7:47 p.m.
• Animal dead, Sheridan Avenue, 8 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Townhouse Place, 9:38 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 6, 4:08 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane; Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 1.2, 2:32 p.m.
• Warrant service, Timm Place, 6:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Daniel L. Brown, 44, Sheridan, (x2) failure to appear warrant, circuit court, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Jamie L. Buskirk, 44, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, manufacturing/delivery methamphetamine, district court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Emily R. Forni, 38, Sheridan, felony child endangering, delivery controlled substance to person under 18, possession of marijuana, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Delissa A. Klasinski, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Chad A. Schamber, 52, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
