SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 1:44 a.m.
• RMA assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 5:51 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Broadway Street, 7:36 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 7:52 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 1:22 a.m.
• Downed power line, A Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Downed power line, East First Street and Broadway Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Arson fire, 1000 block Lewis Street, 5:47 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:28 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 Mydland Road, 6:11 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:33 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block East Fifth Street, 10:48 a.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Sixth Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
Saturday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Various use, Sheridan area, 5:59 a.m.
• Various use, East Loucks Street, 6:04 a.m.
• Various use, North Main Street, 6:09 a.m.
• Various use, Whitney Way, 6:11 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 6:16 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 6:19 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 8:17 a.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 8:39 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Dog at large, Parkside Court, 10:23 a.m.
• Animal dead, Absaraka Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Whitney Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Bellevue Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Dog at large, Works Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 12:19 p.m.
• Drug possession, Long Drive, 12:22 p.m.
• Hit and run, Mydland Road, 12:32 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Dunnuck Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 12:57 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Simple assault, Mydland Road, 1:37 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 2:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Main Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, North Main Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Animal dead, South Thurmond Street, 5:39 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 6:17 p.m.
• Registration violation, Yonkee Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• Dog bite, Emerson Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Papago Court, 8:08 p.m.
• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 8:58 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Yonkee Avenue, 9:19 p.m.
• Drug possession, Mydland Road, 10:11 p.m.
• Battery, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 p.m.
• Auto burglary, Huntington Street, 10:46 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Heald Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Open door, Thurmond Avenue, 11:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.
• Battery, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
Saturday
• Pursuit, Sheridan area, 2:14 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Big Horn Avenue, 5:38 a.m.
• Various use, Grinnell Plaza, 7:58 a.m.
• Various use, Grinnell Plaza, 8:04 a.m.
• Cat trap, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:27 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Avoca Court, 9:21 a.m.
• Animal dead, Griffith Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Road hazard, A Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Road hazard, First Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Alger Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
• Agency assist, Adkins Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Domestic, West 11th Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Broadway street, 12:26 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Burkitt Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
• DUI, Sheridan area, 3 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 3:18 p.m.
• DUI, Sheridan area, 3:53 p.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
• Cat violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
• Dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Victoria Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Works Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Arson, Lewis Street, 5:46 p.m. - Officers responded to a report of juveniles starting a fire. Three male juveniles were cited for third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit arson.
• Theft, Sugarland Drive, 6:47 p.m.
• Alarm, Sheridan area, 7:13 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Quail Court, 7:17 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, West Burkitt Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Long Drive, 7:56 p.m.
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Fifth Street, 8:56 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 9:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 9:29 p.m.
• Sheridan County Sheriff's Office assist, Soldier Ridge Trailhead, 9:57 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Long Drive, 10:59 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:21 p.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Avenue, 11:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Unlabeled call, Burkitt Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Gladstone Street, 12:50 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Tschirgi Street, 12:52 a.m.
• 911 hang up, East Montana Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Theft, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.
• Various use, Sheridan area, 6:02 a.m.
• Agency assist, Mydland Road, 6:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Holloway Avenue, 7:29 a.m.
• Barking dog, Burton Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Theft, North Main Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highland Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Bellevue Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East College Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Eighth Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 3:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Mountain View Drive, 4:11 p.m.
• Injured animal, A Street, 4:52 p.m.
• Simple assault, Creekside Lane, 5:06 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Fifth Street, 10:07 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Long Drive, 11:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Burglar alarm, Crystal Road, Dayton, 9:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, Cavalry Ridge Road, 4:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, Story, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Court violation, Parker Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Records, Rawhide Drive, Story, 9:31 a.m.
• Dispute, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 9:54 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue and Adkins Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Fraud, Meade Creek Road, 12:02 p.m.
• WHP assist, Swaim Road and Big Horn Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• DUI, Wyarno Road, 3:01 p.m.
• Theft, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:06 p.m.
• DUI, Decker Road, 3:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Crystal Creek Drive, 4:46 p.m.
• Drug possession, Soldier Ridge Trailhead, 9:56 p.m.
Sunday
• DUI, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 12:25 a.m.
• Agency assist, West 13th Street, 1:24 p.m.
• DUI, Main Street, Dayton, 2:46 p.m.
• Harassment, Hareback Drive, Parkman, 7:05 p.m.
• Civil issue, John Lane, Banner, 7:54 p.m.
• DUI, Yonkee Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Woodland Park Road, 8:07 p.m.
• Death investigation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• No arrests reported.
Saturday
• Sheldon Beckwith, 46, Sheridan, disorderly conduct, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Brnjic Slobodan, 37, Willow Springs, Illinois, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Stevie Goddard, 39, Banner, contempt of court, district and circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Richard Talbot, 63, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Lucas Alvesteffer, 19, Byron Center, Michigan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• James Corley, 67, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Steven Paulson, 55, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jane Springsteen, 52, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 4
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 47